Twitter could go behind a paywall under Musk's turbulent leadership

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, a lot has happened including the sacking of CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde, the arrival of the $7.99 per month Twitter Blue, and the revamping of Twitter's workforce through mass layoffs, which turned out to be a bad idea since Twitter is now asking some of its laid off employees to return.

From Twitter Slack: “sorry to @- everybody on the weekend but I wanted to pass along that we have the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back. I need to put together names and rationales by 4PM PST Sunday. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2022

But the latest that has crossed Musk's mind and eventually reached the discussion table is the idea of putting the bird behind the bars of a paywall, as if it wasn't already struggling to remain afloat under Musk's turbulent leadership, according to Platformer.

If the idea of putting Twitter behind a paywall goes through, users will have to pay a monthly subscription fee to continue using the social media platform. A person who is familiar with the matter has reported that Musk and David Sacks, a friend and adviser to Musk, have contemplated the idea in recent meetings.

Among the different scenarios of what subscription-requiring Twitter might look like, one indicates that users will be able to use the app only for a limited time per month, and once they have burned through the time limit, they will be able to continue their browsing only after subscribing to the service.

Although the arrival of the subscription service isn't appearing on the horizon anytime soon, increasing revenue is crucial, and the Musk team will have to come up with something better than the expanded verification it's currently working on to keep Twitter's body and soul together.

Source: Platformer