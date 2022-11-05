Twitter brings $7.99 blue checkmark to latest iOS update

Twitter has pushed version 9.34.3 of its iOS client to the App Store. According to the release notes, users can buy Twitter Blue for $7.99 – this will give customers a blue checkmark “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.” It’s still early days for this method of acquiring a blue checkmark, so it’s no surprise that it’s only available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, initially.

If you’ve been following Twitter coverage in recent days, you may have seen that buying Twitter Blue is also expected to give users some other perks. The other features, that are on their way, are as follows – this is taken from the release notes:

Coming soon… Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

It’s not clear if this update is only available for iOS users right now because the Play Store release notes on Android do not mention anything about Twitter Blue yet. It could be the case that the option to sign up and get a blue checkmark is being rolled out gradually to ensure nothing goes wrong with the implementation.

Aside from cross-platform availability, it’s not clear when the service will open up to the rest of the world. There are no indications of the company’s plans in the release notes.

Source: App Store