Ubuntu on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) now enables easy enterprise deployment

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a feature in Windows 11 that allows developers to run a Linux environment directly on their Windows machine. Developers can download the required Linux distros from the Microsoft Store, or they can use any supported Linux distribution by importing it with a tar file.

Ubuntu is one of the most widely used Linux distributions on WSL. Today, Ubuntu announced a new distribution architecture for WSL that will enable enterprises to deploy Ubuntu within their environments via easy image customization and deployments. Ubuntu mentioned that this new tar-based WSL distro format will allow IT admins to distribute, install, and manage Ubuntu WSL instances from tar files.

Ubuntu on WSL is getting the following advantages as part of the new distribution format:

Organizations can now self-host—on a network share, for instance—and centrally control which WSL images are available, ensuring compliance with security and IT policies. Customization: Developers and administrators can fully tailor Ubuntu installations by modifying the image itself. Additionally, native cloud-init support on Ubuntu allows for more advanced configuration and automation during initial setup.

Here's how enterprises can download and install this new Ubuntu on WSL format:

Download the latest version of WSL (2.4.8 or higher).

Install Ubuntu from the web with the below command: wsl --install ubuntu

Alternatively, you can download the image from the internet and run the command or double-click on the .wsl file to begin the installation. wsl --install --from-file ubuntu.tar.wsl



This new distribution format for Ubuntu on WSL is a welcome development for enterprises. It simplifies deployment and enhances customization inside enterprise environments.