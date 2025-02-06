Google announces Gemini 2.0 Flash GA and Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite public preview

Back in December 2023, Google revealed its Gemini 2.0 family of models, including the new Gemini 2.0 Flash model. This new model outperformed Google's previous flagship model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, on key AI benchmarks and is also twice as fast.

Today, Google announced the general availability of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model for developers, with support for native tool use, a 1 million token context window, and multimodal input. It also supports text, image, and audio output capabilities. Developers can access this new model via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI and start building production applications. The Gemini 2.0 Flash model will cost $0.10 per million tokens for text/image/video inputs and $0.40 for text outputs.

Google today also announced a new variant of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model called Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, with a 1 million token context window. It will be Google's most cost-efficient model yet and is now available in public preview. The Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite model will cost $0.075 per million tokens for text/image/video inputs and $0.30 for text outputs.

Finally, Google announced the latest experimental update of the Gemini 2.0 Pro model, which will offer even better coding and complex prompt performance. It supports a 2 million token window and the ability to support tools like Google Search and code execution.

For general consumers, Google today announced that Gemini app users can try the new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. This new model is built on the speed and performance of Gemini 2.0 Flash, but it has improved reasoning capabilities. Like the recently released DeepSeek R1 model, the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental shows its thought process, allowing you to trace the model's line of reasoning.

Gemini Advanced subscribers can access the experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro, which delivers even better coding capabilities and the ability to perform better with complex tasks. The new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental and 2.0 Pro Experimental models are now rolling out to Gemini web and mobile app users. Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers will get access to these models in the near future.