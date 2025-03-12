Visual Studio 2022 v17.14 Preview 2 adds new GPT-4o Copilot code completion model

Microsoft has released the second preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.14. Two of the biggest changes in this update come from GitHub Copilot. They include a new GPT-4o Copilot code completion model and AI doc comment generation. Here are the other main features in this update:

Introducing the GPT-4o Copilot code completion model in public preview to bring you higher quality completions.

Automatically generate doc comments for C++ and C# functions.

New Mono debug engine for .NET MAUI integrated into the Visual Studio Core debugger.

Enhanced LINQ expression debugging experience with clause hovering datatip.

The .NET Allocation Tool now identifies zero-length array allocations, helping optimize memory usage and performance.

Teams Toolkit added new projects templates for building agents.

Changing themes will now preserve your font and font size preferences.

Live Preview, Hot Reload, and other UI tools are now available at design time.

Visual Studio now includes an updated UWP MSTest project template targeting .NET 9 and Native AOT.

The installer can now handle the installation of extension packs.

You can now use the SDK-style project file format in your SQL Server Data Tools projects with enhanced SQL debugging and schema comparison capabilities.

The new code completion model has been trained on over 275,000 public repositories across 30 programming languages. As a result, Microsoft says developers can expect to see better code completion recommendations.

To try out the new model, you should go to Tools > Options > GitHub > Copilot > Copilot Completions. From the model picker drop-down, you now need to press GPT-4o Copilot.

Regarding AI doc comments, Copilot is now seamlessly integrated into Visual Studio’s code editor. This feature lets you generate doc comments for C++ and C# projects to get the boring stuff out of the way so you can focus on solving problems.

To learn more, check the full release notes. You can get the latest preview build here.