Weekend PC Game Deals: Co-op festival grabs, fresh bundles, and much more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption.

The Epic Games Store replaced its double giveaway from last weekend with a management title this time for PC gamers. F1 Manager 2024 from Frontier Developments is yours to keep if you claim it before Thursday.

The title touts team creation options with extensive customizations, with everything from

the engine manufacturer to the driver and staff being fully modifiable by the player. Aside from overseeing duties like training, upgrade facilities, and team budgets, players will also be managing racing strategies like pit stop plans, tire selection, and fueling.

The F1 Manager 2024 giveaway on the Epic Games Store will come to an end on Thursday, February 20 at 8 am PT. Next week, World War Z Aftermath and Garden Story will become the latest freebies.

It's a good weekend for bundle perusers, as Fanatical has kicked off its latest Bundlefest promotion.

The new Build your own Capcom Bundle is packed with hits like The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5, recent Resident Evil games as well as remakes, Street Fighter titles, and more. You can choose two games for $12.99, three for $18.99, or four for $24.99.

Two other custom bundles of Fanatical you may want to check out are the Special Editions Bundle and the Prestige Collection, which has titles like the Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered, Shadows of Doubt, Wolfenstein two-pack, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Frostpunk, and more titles split among them.

Humble also introduced a new game bundle this week titled the Deckbuilder Bonanza.

Death Roads: Tournament and Ash of Gods: The Way are in the starting tier, costing $12. Next, Hadean Tactics and Backpack Hero join up for $16. Lastly, HELLCARD and Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition are coming in to complete the bundle for $20.

Three weeks remain on the bundle's timer before Humble removes it.

Big Deals

Cooperative games got its own festival this week on Steam, meaning a whole lot of games you can play with your friends are now discounted. With a lot of highlights from those and more, here are the hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has gone all in on Valentine's specials with its Love At First Pixel promotion. Here are some highlights from this DRM-free sale:

