Weekend PC Game Deals: Co-op festival grabs, fresh bundles, and much more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store replaced its double giveaway from last weekend with a management title this time for PC gamers. F1 Manager 2024 from Frontier Developments is yours to keep if you claim it before Thursday.
The title touts team creation options with extensive customizations, with everything from
the engine manufacturer to the driver and staff being fully modifiable by the player. Aside from overseeing duties like training, upgrade facilities, and team budgets, players will also be managing racing strategies like pit stop plans, tire selection, and fueling.
The F1 Manager 2024 giveaway on the Epic Games Store will come to an end on Thursday, February 20 at 8 am PT. Next week, World War Z Aftermath and Garden Story will become the latest freebies.
It's a good weekend for bundle perusers, as Fanatical has kicked off its latest Bundlefest promotion.
The new Build your own Capcom Bundle is packed with hits like The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5, recent Resident Evil games as well as remakes, Street Fighter titles, and more. You can choose two games for $12.99, three for $18.99, or four for $24.99.
Two other custom bundles of Fanatical you may want to check out are the Special Editions Bundle and the Prestige Collection, which has titles like the Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered, Shadows of Doubt, Wolfenstein two-pack, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Frostpunk, and more titles split among them.
Humble also introduced a new game bundle this week titled the Deckbuilder Bonanza.
Death Roads: Tournament and Ash of Gods: The Way are in the starting tier, costing $12. Next, Hadean Tactics and Backpack Hero join up for $16. Lastly, HELLCARD and Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition are coming in to complete the bundle for $20.
Three weeks remain on the bundle's timer before Humble removes it.
Big Deals
Cooperative games got its own festival this week on Steam, meaning a whole lot of games you can play with your friends are now discounted. With a lot of highlights from those and more, here are the hand-picked big deals for this weekend:
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP – $29.24 on Steam
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $20.29 on Gamebillet
- Pacific Drive – $17.99 on Steam
- EVERSPACE 2 – $17.49 on Steam
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – $15.99 on Steam
- Teardown – $14.99 on Steam
- A Hat in Time – $14.99 on Steam
- Gloomhaven – $13.99 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $13.49 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Barony – $12.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $12.99 on Gamebillet
- Cult of the Lamb – $12.49 on Steam
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $12.49 on Steam
- Goat Simulator 3 – $11.99 on Steam
- Besiege Supporter Edition Bundle – $11.96 on Steam
- Rain World – $11.24 on Steam
- Fable Anniversary – $10.49 on Steam
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $9.99 on Steam
- Streets of Rage 4 – $9.99 on Steam
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – $9.89 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $9.59 on Steam
- The Quarry – $8.99 on Steam
- Generation Zero – $8.49 on Steam
- The Room Collection – $8.20 on Steam
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $7.99 on Steam
- Gears 5 – $7.49 on Steam
- Two Point Hospital – $7.49 on Steam
- Darksiders Genesis – $7.49 on Steam
- PlateUp! – $6.79 on Steam
- Overcooked! 2 – $6.24 on Steam
- Not For Broadcast – $6.24 on Steam
- The Sexy Brutale – $5.99 on Steam
- Back 4 Blood – $5.99 on Steam
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – $5.99 on Steam
- Content Warning – $5.59 on Steam
- FEAR Complete Pack – $5.49 on Steam
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $4.99 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $4.99 on Steam
- Kingdom Two Crowns – $4.99 on Steam
- LEGO Batman Trilogy – $4.99 on Steam
- Golf With Your Friends – $4.79 on Steam
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $4.49 on Steam
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition – $4.49 on Steam
- HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition – $3.99 on Steam
- Vampire Survivors – $3.74 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition – $3.74 on Steam
- SpeedRunners – $2.99 on Steam
- Surgeon Simulator – $2.99 on Steam
- Castle Crashers – $1.49 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- F1 Manager 2024 – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has gone all in on Valentine's specials with its Love At First Pixel promotion. Here are some highlights from this DRM-free sale:
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $26.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 on GOG
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $15.99 on GOG
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 on GOG
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 on GOG
- Yakuza 0 - $10.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.51 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- The Wolf Among Us - $5.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $4.99 on GOG
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- GRIS - $2.99 on GOG
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - $1.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
