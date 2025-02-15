Meta invests billions in Project Waterworth, a new 50,000 km subsea cable network

Meta has unveiled Project Waterworth, a new undersea cable project that will transform internet infrastructure around the world. Confirming rumors, the project will be 50,000 kilometers long, making it the longest undersea cable system in the world.

According to Meta, Project Waterworth will connect five continents, establishing critical connections with the United States, Brazil, India, South Africa, and other strategically important markets. Meta is highlighting its role in facilitating digital growth in the nation and its rollout globally for AI services with this work.

The project is consistent with a recent U.S.-India joint statement that included commitments to undersea technology cooperation and acknowledged India's planned financial contribution to the project.

Meta's VP of Engineering, Gaya Nagarajan, and its Global Head of Network Investments, Alex-Handrah Aimé, outlined the project's objectives in a blog post. They emphasized that Project Waterworth will "strengthen the scale and reliability of the world's digital highways" by opening three new oceanic corridors with high-speed connectivity to drive AI innovation globally.

Subsea cables projects, such as Project Waterworth, are the backbone of global digital infrastructure, accounting for more than 95% of intercontinental traffic across the world’s oceans to seamlessly enable digital communication, video experiences, online transactions, and more. Project Waterworth will be a multi-billion dollar, multi-year investment to strengthen the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways by opening three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world.

The cable will employ 24 fiber pair technology, maximizing capacity and employing new routing techniques. Meta will maximize deep-sea cable laying to depths of up to 7,000 meters and employ advanced burial methods in high-risk coastal areas to maximize resilience and reduce potential faults.

Meta has previously been a co-owner in 16 subsea cable networks, including the 2Africa cable, but Project Waterworth is its first fully owned venture.

