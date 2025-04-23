WhatsApp's new privacy feature ensures no one is taking your chats outside the app

Meta has some new privacy tools for WhatsApp users. Advanced Chat Privacy joins the existing privacy-protecting features like end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and chat lock. Now, you can make sure no one is taking the chat with you outside the platform by blocking chat exports.

Advanced Chat Privacy is available for one-to-one chats and groups, and it is designed to keep conversations within WhatsApp. Besides turning off chat export, the feature disables automatic media download, ensuring participants in the chat can only see shared media in WhatsApp. Plus, Advanced Chat Privacy prevents the use of AI on messages.

Here is what Meta says about where you may find this feature useful:

WhatsApp groups are increasingly an extension of our real world networks, some of which are far closer than others. We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organizing your community about something important to you.

Advanced Chat Privacy is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users, so check out your device's app store for available updates. Once on the latest version, you can turn on Advanced Chat Privacy by tapping the chat name and then tapping Advanced Chat Privacy.

For now, Advanced Chat Privacy only blocks chat exports and automatic media downloads. However, Meta promises to bring more privacy-protecting features in future updates to give WhatsApp users more control over their privacy. You can read more about WhatsApp Advanced Chat Privacy in a post on the official blog.

In case you missed it, Meta recently published a roundup of the recently introduced WhatsApp features, including online indicator in group chats, tappable reactions, document scanning on iPhone, video call improvements, and more.