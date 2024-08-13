When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 10 (KB5041580 / KB5041578 / KB5041773 / KB5041782) August 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Windows 10 Patch Tuesday

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today, Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update (also called "B release") for August 2024 on Windows Server 20H2 and Windows 10 for the latest supported versions, 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2. The new updates are being distributed under KB5041580, bumping up the builds to 19044.4780 and 19045.4780. You can find standalone links to download the new update on the Microsoft Update Catalog at this link here.

The major highlight of the release is security patches.

Highlights

  • This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

After a couple of weeks without any, known issues are back:

Known issues in this update

Symptom

Workaround

After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture.

When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today, which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:

Version KB Build Download Support
1809

KB5041578

17763.6189

 Update Catalog Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
1607

KB5041773

14393.7259

 Update Catalog
1507

KB5041782

10240.20751

 Update Catalog

It is noteworthy here that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached the end of servicing. Non-LTSC editions of 21H2 have also reached the end of servicing.

Patch Tuesday
