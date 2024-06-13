Microsoft to force-update to Windows 10 22H2 as 21H2 support reaches end of life

Earlier this week, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for June 2024. We have covered them in their dedicated articles here: Windows 11 (KB5039212 / KB5039213) and Windows 10 (KB5039211 / KB5039217 / KB5039214 / KB5039225). In the meantime, the company also published a Defender update for Windows 10, 11, and Server images.

Microsoft has also announced that Windows 10 version 21H2 has reached the end of servicing status. The company had published a reminder for the same 30 days ago. In its announcement, the company says that Windows will initiate an automatic update to version 22H2 and as always, it has also reiterated about updating to Windows 11 on eligible PCs.

Microsoft writes:

As of June 11, 2024, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 have reached end of servicing. The June 2024 security update, released on June 11, 2024, is the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 business devices not managed by IT departments when these are at, or within several months of reaching, end of servicing. Moving to Windows 10, version 22H2 keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health. As always, we recommend that you upgrade eligible devices to Windows 11.

In addition to these, Microsoft has also reminded us about the differences between LTSC and non-LTSC as it has clarified that Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IOT Enterprise LTSC 2021 will continue to have mainstream support till January of 2027 with the latter having an extended end of support scheduled for 2032.