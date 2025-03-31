Windows 11 build 22635.5160 lands with improved Narrator, new Copilot features, and more

Microsoft is kicking off a new week with a fresh build for Windows 11 insiders in the Beta Channel. Build 22635.5160 (KB5053654) is now available for download with some of the changes that the company introduced last week, including improved Narrator, new features for Copilot, and more. Here is the changelog:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

Introducing speech recap in Narrator

We are always working to make Narrator more intuitive, efficient, and helpful for users who rely on it every day. With that in mind, we are introducing a new feature—speech recap —designed to help you keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With speech recap, you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts. Speech recap also provides a history of spoken content without having to redo the task just to follow what Narrator said.

You can open the speech recap window with Narrator key + Alt + X and can find the last 500 strings Narrator had spoken. Note that we refresh the text in this window every time Narrator starts. You can use standard reading commands and arrow keys to read the contents in speech recap window and copy text required for reference. Need to save or share something Narrator just said last? You can copy it instantly without opening the speech recap window.

Use Narrator key + Control + X to copy the last spoken phrase to your clipboard.

Few scenarios where you can use speech recap and related shortcuts include referring to a hint you heard when opening a new window, copying an error code that was spoken or adding Narrator speech to training materials.

Live transcription of Narrator speech is useful for Assistive Technology (AT) trainers, teachers of visually impaired (TVIs) who support students in class or for professionals who are hard of hearing and want to use Narrator. To see live transcription of Narrator audio, use the same command Narrator key + Alt + X to open the speech recap window and snap it to the portion of the screen you want to view it. As you do tasks with Narrator, you can follow along and see the text in this window update.

These keyboard shortcuts follow a simple patten making it easy to learn:

Control + Windows key + Enter = Turn Narrator on/Off

Narrator key + X = Re-hear what Narrator said last

Narrator key + control + X = Copy what Narrator said last

Narrator key + Alt + X = Open Speech recap window for history and live transcriptions

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Copilot on Windows]

You can now launch Copilot on Windows with Win + C. You can personalize your Copilot key and Win + C experience at any time with the existing “Customize Copilot key on keyboard” under Settings > Personalization > Text input.

To access the press to talk feature and start a conversation with Copilot on Windows, press and hold the Copilot key for 2 seconds. For PCs without the Copilot key, press and hold Win + C for 2 seconds. To end your conversation, press the Esc key. If there is no speaking for several seconds, Copilot will automatically end the conversation. When the conversation is over, the microphone on the screen will disappear. As announced previously, you can also press and hold Alt + Spacebar to talk with Copilot on Windows. Press to talk allows you to interact with Copilot using your voice, providing instant responses while staying in your current workflow and continuing tasks without interruption. Press to talk is supported in the latest Copilot app update (version 1.25033.139.0 and higher). This update is beginning to roll out across Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store.

Developers can get the same trigger for press to talk for their apps that support the Copilot key by using Handle Microsoft Copilot hardware key state changes. Note, the enterprise-focused Microsoft 365 Copilot app does not have this support today.

Win + C and press to talk are gradually rolling out so not all Insiders will get the update right away. We are excited to be previewing improvements with our Insiders to ensure all our customers have a great Copilot experience for Windows.

[Windows Share]

In the Windows share window, we are adding the ability to quickly edit and enhance images while sharing. This includes in-line image editing capabilities, such as cropping, rotating, and applying filters, as well as the ability to compress images to reduce file size for easier sharing. This ability works only for local images stored on your PC. Supported image formats: .jpg, .jpeg, .dib, .png, .tif, .tiff, and .bmp.

[Settings]

We’re making it easy to find answers to common questions about your PC and Windows 11 with a dedicated FAQs section on the Settings > System > About page, providing quick and helpful insights for using your PC all in one place. Whether you’re curious about system configuration, performance, or compatibility, this experience ensures you get the information you need for the frequently asked questions for those topics. We hope these FAQs will help you make informed decisions about your PC with ease.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Start menu]

Fixed a delay in app icons showing sometimes in grid and category views after installing an app.

[Desktop icons]