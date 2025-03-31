Gigabyte announces Aorus Master 18 and Master 16 AI PCs powered by Intel and Nvidia RTX

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025— GIGABYTE has introduced its AORUS MASTER 18 and AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptops, positioned as flagship models in its AI-driven lineup. These laptops feature "GiMATE," an AI agent that, according to GIGABYTE, enables intuitive control of power modes, cooling settings, and audio profiles.

In terms of the core hardware, the devices pack Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs powered by NVIDIA Blackwell.

Cooling is managed through GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE INFINITY EX technology, said to be capable of handling up to 270 watts of thermal power. The system includes a vapor chamber, quad fans on the AORUS MASTER 18 model, and "158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades." Features like "zero-noise operation" and "Icy Touch" technology are highlighted, but their performance under different conditions has yet to be independently verified.

In terms of the display, the AORUS MASTER 18 offers a mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision® HDR, while the AORUS MASTER 16 is equipped with an OLED display. Both laptops are said to provide strong color reproduction and contrast. For audio, the lineup includes dual-force speakers designed to reduce distortion and uses Dolby Atmos® technology for immersive sound.

The laptops also grant access to NVIDIA NIM (Nvidia Inference Microservices), designed for AI model development and workflow optimization, a feature intended to interest mainly developers, but also enthusiasts. As of right now, Gigabyte has not announced details on pricing and regional availability.

