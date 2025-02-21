Windows 11 Dev build 26120.3291 is out with photos support in Windows Search and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channel. Build 26120.3291 (KB5052080) is out with various improvements for those with Copilot+ PCs. Here is what is new:
New Copilot+ PC experiences
Find photos saved in the cloud via the Windows search box with improved Windows Search
We are excited to extend support for finding photos saved in the cloud with improved Windows Search to the Windows search box on the taskbar. Just use your own words to find photos stored and saved in the cloud by describing what they are about like “European castles” or “summer picnics” in the search box on your taskbar. In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. In addition to searching for photos, exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will show in the search results.
You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. If you are signed into OneDrive with a work or school account (Entra ID), you will only see matches for keywords you are searching for within the text of your cloud files in the search results – not photos. Third-party cloud providers will be able to support this experience with their services as well, with documentation coming soon.
We’re excited to introduce a new way to find your cloud content in Windows and will continue improving search results and capabilities over time. The improved Windows Search experiences continue to gradually roll out to Windows Insiders on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, including finding photos saved in the cloud, so you may not see these experiences right away. Some of these improved Windows Search experiences are not yet available in all regions, with expanded availability coming over time. Support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs is coming soon. See here for more details.
NOTE: For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows.
Here are other changes that are rolling out gradually:
[Recall (Preview)]
Recall is currently available in preview for Windows Insiders on Windows 11, version 24H2 in the Dev and Beta Channels on Copilot+ PCs.
[IMPORTANT] As mentioned last week, this update improves your Recall experience and as a result, your previous snapshots were deleted. After installing this build, Recall will continue to save new snapshots normally going forward only if you have the option to save snapshots turned on in Settings.
[Other]
- As part of the deprecation and removal of Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT), this build includes several changes that direct MSDT troubleshooter links in Control Panel to Settings > System > Troubleshoot.
Here are the fixes included in this build (also rolling out gradually):
[Live captions & real-time translation]
The following fixes are rolling out for live captions and real-time translation on Copilot+ PCs:
- Fixed the issue where you might see a crash on first launch of live captions.
- Fixed the issue where if audio is playing or the microphone is enabled, switching languages will crash live captions.
[File Explorer]
- Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer reliability for Insiders.
- Fixed an issue where opening File Explorer from the command line may result in the address bar being empty and not displaying the current path.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn’t select multiple files in the Recommended section of Home by holding Shift and clicking the files.
[Graphics]
- Fixed an issue which could cause color profiles to not load correctly after waking your PC from sleep.
[Remote Desktop]
- Fixed an issue where Remote Desktop wouldn’t use UDP, only TCP.
And here is the list of known bugs:
[General]
- After you do a PC reset under Settings > System > Recovery, your build version may incorrectly show as Build 26100 instead of Build 26120. This will not prevent you from getting future Dev Channel updates which will resolve this issue.
[Recall]
- [REMINDER] Make sure you update Microsoft 365 apps to the latest version so you can jump back into specific documents.
The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders:
- Some Insiders may experience an issue where Recall is unable to automatically save snapshots, and the setting can’t be turned on in Settings. We’re working on a fix for this issue.
- Recall can be enabled or disabled from “Turn Windows features on or off”. We are caching the Recall binaries on disk while we test add/remove. In a future update we will completely remove the binaries.
- Some users may see a message to “Make sure Recall is saving snapshots”, while the Settings page for Recall shows saving snapshots is enabled. Reboot your device to resolve this issue.
[Click to Do]
- [REMINDER] If any of your actions on image entities are no longer appearing, please ensure you have the latest updates for the Photos and Paint app from the Microsoft Store.
- [REMINDER] The intelligent text actions leverage the power of Microsoft’s secure cloud to improve your text results by ensuring prompts and responses are safe and appropriate. This data is automatically deleted. Local moderation to ensure the safety of prompts and responses will be added in the future, replacing this cloud endpoint.
The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders:
- Sometimes additional context is given when using more intelligent text actions powered by Phi Silica.
[Improved Windows Search]
- [REMINDER] For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows.
[File Explorer]
- We’re working on the fix for an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also have an impact on the other title bar buttons.
You can find the official announcement here.
0 Comments - Add comment