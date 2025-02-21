Windows 11 Dev build 26120.3291 is out with photos support in Windows Search and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channel. Build 26120.3291 (KB5052080) is out with various improvements for those with Copilot+ PCs. Here is what is new:

New Copilot+ PC experiences

Find photos saved in the cloud via the Windows search box with improved Windows Search

We are excited to extend support for finding photos saved in the cloud with improved Windows Search to the Windows search box on the taskbar. Just use your own words to find photos stored and saved in the cloud by describing what they are about like “European castles” or “summer picnics” in the search box on your taskbar. In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. In addition to searching for photos, exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will show in the search results.

You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. If you are signed into OneDrive with a work or school account (Entra ID), you will only see matches for keywords you are searching for within the text of your cloud files in the search results – not photos. Third-party cloud providers will be able to support this experience with their services as well, with documentation coming soon.

We’re excited to introduce a new way to find your cloud content in Windows and will continue improving search results and capabilities over time. The improved Windows Search experiences continue to gradually roll out to Windows Insiders on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, including finding photos saved in the cloud, so you may not see these experiences right away. Some of these improved Windows Search experiences are not yet available in all regions, with expanded availability coming over time. Support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs is coming soon. See here for more details.

NOTE: For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows.