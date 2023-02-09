Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta builds (KB5022918) launched with Notepad tabs

It's time for another Windows 11 beta build release (KB5022918) for Windows Insider users. This time, the build numbers are 22621.1255 (with new features tuned on) and 22623.1255 (with new features turned off by default).

Here's whats new and what's been fixed in this build:

Tabs in Notepad We are beginning to roll out tabs in Notepad to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel (version 11.2301.17.0). Fixes in Build 22623.1255 [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue where Start would open behind the taskbar when entering it while using the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar would disappear when switching from Task view to a Win32 app icon through the tablet-optimized taskbar. [Task Manager] Process names typed into the search box should no longer unexpected get spellchecked.

Fixed a couple of issues with how Narrator was reading out content in Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where the dropdowns in settings might not match your currently selected theme.

When using search on the App History page, results should no longer suddenly disappear.

If you open the Default Start Page dropdown in settings, clicking the Task Manager window should make the dropdown disappear now.

The new Notepad tab feature was previously released in the Dev Channel for Windows Insiders who signed up for those builds.