Windows 11 KB5053661 beta brings a new Start menu feature that snaps apps together

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 23H2 Beta channel Insiders. The new build, 22635.5025, under KB5053661, brings a couple of new interesting features to the Start menu and File Explorer.

First the Recommended files option is now available to all Insiders, second, Microsoft has a new feature in the Start menu that will snap recommended apps together when the OS feel that they may be snapped together by the user.

Aside from these, a File Explorer performance issue has been fixed. The full changelog is given below:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* Recommended files in File Explorer Recommended files in File Explorer Home are now available to all Windows Insiders who are signed in with their personal Microsoft account (and local accounts). These files will provide you quick access to relevant files based on your activity in the Recommended section which is displayed as a carousel with thumbnail previews. This includes content such as files you frequently use, have recently downloaded, or added to your File Explorer Gallery. Users with a work/school account (Entra ID) will have additional types of recommendations available with this update. This change is not yet rolling out in the EEA (European Economic Area). Quick access folders will continue to be available in the navigation pane for easy access to pinned folders. File Explorer Home showing Recommended files. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Files Folders and Online Storage > File Explorer. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] We are trying out a new change where we will recommend a snap group in the Recommended section of the Start menu based on two apps that are most likely to be snapped together. Let us know what you think if you see this! Example of recommended apps to snap together on the Recommended section of the Start menu. [Search on the Taskbar] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the EEA, including with increased discoverability. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may have also impacted the other title bar buttons. Known issues [Start menu] The following are known issues for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu: There’s sometimes a delay in app icons showing in grid and category views after installing an app.

When right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

Windows Tools related apps are broken out into folders instead of being in one single app. [File Explorer]

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.