Windows 11 (KB5058411, KB5058405) May 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5058411, while the 23H2 and 22H2 updates are delivered via KB5058405. You will be on build versions 26100.4061, 22631.5335, and 22621.5335, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Highlights

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5055627 (released April 25, 2025). The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB update after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.

[Audio] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where the audio form your microphone might mute unexpectedly.

[Eye controller] Fixed: The eye controller app doesn’t launch.

If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the May 2025 Security Updates.

AI Components

The following AI components have been updated with this release:

AI Component Version Image Search 1.7.824.0 Content Extraction 1.7.824.0 Semantic Analysis 1.7.824.0

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5058523)- 26100.4060

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.

Known issues in this update

Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.