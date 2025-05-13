Windows 11 (KB5058411, KB5058405) May 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5058411, while the 23H2 and 22H2 updates are delivered via KB5058405. You will be on build versions 26100.4061, 22631.5335, and 22621.5335, respectively, after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
24H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5055627 (released April 25, 2025). The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB update after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.
-
[Audio] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where the audio form your microphone might mute unexpectedly.
-
[Eye controller] Fixed: The eye controller app doesn’t launch.
If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the May 2025 Security Updates.
AI Components
The following AI components have been updated with this release:
AI Component
Version
Image Search
1.7.824.0
Content Extraction
1.7.824.0
Semantic Analysis
1.7.824.0
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5058523)- 26100.4060
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this update
Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.
23H2 and 22H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
ImprovementsWindows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were part of update KB5055629 (released April 22, 2025). The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.
-
[Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) and Linux Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI)] This update applies improvements to SBAT for the detection of Linux systems.
-
[Windows Update] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where you might be unable to update to Windows 11, version 24H2 via WSUS. The download might not start or complete, showing error code 0x80240069 and logs with "Service has unexpectedly stopped".
If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, see the Security Update Guide and the May 2025 Security Update.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5058528) - 22621.5334 and 22631.5334
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this update
Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the update for 24H2 here, and 23H2 and 22H2 here.
