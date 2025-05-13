Apple launches 'Sound Therapy' music collection for deeper relaxation

If you are one of those who tune in to Apple Music Sleep for your daily dose of relaxation, the Cupertino giant has launched something new you might want to try. Apple has teamed up with Universal Music Group (UMG) to create "Sound Therapy."

It's a wellness audio collection that adds special sound waves to existing music from Universal's catalog to help the listener attain "clearer focus, deeper relaxation, and better sleep."

Sound Therapy features extended, instrumental, and reimagined versions of tracks from popular artists like Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, AURORA, and others, curated by a team of producers, scientists, and audio engineers.

Apple said in a press release that Sound Therapy is backed by scientific research and powered by proprietary audio tech from Universal's venture, Sollos. "Sound Therapy harnesses the power of sound waves, psychoacoustics, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind," it added.

The collection is divided into three categories (Focus, Relax, and Sleep), where specific brain responses are triggered by songs enhanced with auditory beats or colored noise. For instance, theta waves can help with relaxation; delta waves and pink noise (similar to rain or wind) can help achieve better sleep; and gamma waves and white noise creating whoosh-like sounds might help focus.

Apple further explained that the Focus category uses gamma auditory beats to support cognitive performance and concentration, while white noise dampens distracting sounds. Delta auditory beats or pink noise in the Sleep category work similarly to white noise but use natural sounds like rainfall and ocean waves.

The new wellness playlist collection comes days after Apple introduced a viral songs playlist, which pulls hit tracks from TikTok and other popular platforms. Apple recommends listening to Sound Therapy audio for at least 20 minutes in a quiet environment or with headphones "to get the most out of your experience." However, it cautions that Sound Therapy is not intended to treat a medical condition.