Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets big performance boost with TRIM support

UniGetUI dark mode

UniGetUI, the popular Windows package manager, formerly known as WingetUI, has received its latest stable update today. The new update brings a big performance boost to the app thanks to support for TRIM. The new release claims to offer up to a 44% decrease in executable size and around a 6% decrease in memory usage.

The release notes mention:

TRIM Support

  • Decrease executable size (201MB -> 113MB, ~44% decrease)
  • Decrease RAM usage (167MB -> 158MB, ~6% decrease)

For those not familiar with it, the TRIM command allows a drive to intelligently free up space that is no longer deemed necessary for the storage device to hold on to, without deleting essential data. This helps to avoid rewriting in used spaces, and it is generally considered a good thing for drive health as well as drive performance.

Aside from TRIM support, there are many more changes and improvements. The full release notes are given below:

Changelog:

  • New navigation bar
    • More responsive to layout changes
    • Has a back button
  • New filters panel
    • Automatically collapses depending on the window size
  • More improvements to the Settings UI
    • Better page fragmentation
    • Smoother navigation
  • Package lists can be displayed as:
    • List
    • Grid
    • Icons
  • Package lists layout has been greatly optimized
  • Fixed a bug where icons would't show
  • Some local packages will now display icons (most MSIX and a few ARP)
  • Added Proxy support (both for UniGetUI and for the package managers that support it)
  • Automatic package updates can now be paused when
    • Battery saver is on
    • User is connected to a metered connection
  • Dropped NancyFx in favour of Asp.NET for the background API
  • Improvements to Installation Options dialog
  • All dialogs are responsive, and have a clickable close button
  • Less disk space footprint
  • Launch times have been greatly improved (via TRIM and compiler optimizations)
  • Less RAM usage
  • Sign the uninstaller
  • Fix an issue where the uninstaller would launch UniGetUI
  • Other internal improvements and fixes

What's Changed

You can download UniGetUI version 3.2.0 stable from Neowin software stories page or from its official GitHub repo.

