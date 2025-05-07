Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets big performance boost with TRIM support

UniGetUI, the popular Windows package manager, formerly known as WingetUI, has received its latest stable update today. The new update brings a big performance boost to the app thanks to support for TRIM. The new release claims to offer up to a 44% decrease in executable size and around a 6% decrease in memory usage.

The release notes mention:

TRIM Support Decrease executable size (201MB -> 113MB, ~44% decrease)

Decrease RAM usage (167MB -> 158MB, ~6% decrease)

For those not familiar with it, the TRIM command allows a drive to intelligently free up space that is no longer deemed necessary for the storage device to hold on to, without deleting essential data. This helps to avoid rewriting in used spaces, and it is generally considered a good thing for drive health as well as drive performance.

Aside from TRIM support, there are many more changes and improvements. The full release notes are given below:

Changelog: New navigation bar More responsive to layout changes Has a back button

New filters panel Automatically collapses depending on the window size

More improvements to the Settings UI Better page fragmentation Smoother navigation

Package lists can be displayed as: List Grid Icons

Package lists layout has been greatly optimized

Fixed a bug where icons would't show

Some local packages will now display icons (most MSIX and a few ARP)

Added Proxy support (both for UniGetUI and for the package managers that support it)

Automatic package updates can now be paused when Battery saver is on User is connected to a metered connection

Dropped NancyFx in favour of Asp.NET for the background API

Improvements to Installation Options dialog

All dialogs are responsive, and have a clickable close button

Less disk space footprint

Launch times have been greatly improved (via TRIM and compiler optimizations)

Less RAM usage

Sign the uninstaller

Fix an issue where the uninstaller would launch UniGetUI

You can download UniGetUI version 3.2.0 stable from Neowin software stories page or from its official GitHub repo.