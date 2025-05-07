Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets big performance boost with TRIM support

UniGetUI, the popular Windows package manager, formerly known as WingetUI, has received its latest stable update today. The new update brings a big performance boost to the app thanks to support for TRIM. The new release claims to offer up to a 44% decrease in executable size and around a 6% decrease in memory usage.
The release notes mention:
TRIM Support
- Decrease executable size (201MB -> 113MB, ~44% decrease)
- Decrease RAM usage (167MB -> 158MB, ~6% decrease)
For those not familiar with it, the TRIM command allows a drive to intelligently free up space that is no longer deemed necessary for the storage device to hold on to, without deleting essential data. This helps to avoid rewriting in used spaces, and it is generally considered a good thing for drive health as well as drive performance.
Aside from TRIM support, there are many more changes and improvements. The full release notes are given below:
Changelog:
- New navigation bar
- More responsive to layout changes
- Has a back button
- New filters panel
- Automatically collapses depending on the window size
- More improvements to the Settings UI
- Better page fragmentation
- Smoother navigation
- Package lists can be displayed as:
- List
- Grid
- Icons
- Package lists layout has been greatly optimized
- Fixed a bug where icons would't show
- Some local packages will now display icons (most MSIX and a few ARP)
- Added Proxy support (both for UniGetUI and for the package managers that support it)
- Automatic package updates can now be paused when
- Battery saver is on
- User is connected to a metered connection
- Dropped NancyFx in favour of Asp.NET for the background API
- Improvements to Installation Options dialog
- All dialogs are responsive, and have a clickable close button
- Less disk space footprint
- Launch times have been greatly improved (via TRIM and compiler optimizations)
- Less RAM usage
- Sign the uninstaller
- Fix an issue where the uninstaller would launch UniGetUI
- Other internal improvements and fixes
What's Changed
-
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6 to 7 by @dependabot in #3449
- Bump vedantmgoyal9/winget-releaser from a3ac67b0c3026bc335a33b722188e3ec769d6a64 to f7efa6288d37219838d58cb2d953d35b71ebc5d3 by @dependabot in #3448
- Further settings improvements by @marticliment in #3464
- Fix dependabot by @snapsl in #3450
- Bump vedantmgoyal9/winget-releaser from f7efa6288d37219838d58cb2d953d35b71ebc5d3 to 3e78d7ff0f525445bca5d6a989d31cdca383372e in the actions-deps group by @dependabot in #3502
- New NavigationBar + WinUIEx titlebar by @marticliment in #3519
- Trim support by @marticliment in #3535
- Alternative views for package lists by @marticliment in #3551
- Add icons to local packages by @marticliment in #3564
- Fix Minor Update Check by @mrixner in #3573
- Load translations from Tolgee by @martinet101 in #3583
- More efficient package filtering and fetching on packages page by @marticliment in #3597
- Add Back button to the titlebar by @marticliment in #3598
- Ditch NancyFX in favour of ASP.NET by @marticliment in #3603
You can download UniGetUI version 3.2.0 stable from Neowin software stories page or from its official GitHub repo.
