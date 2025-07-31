Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets self-healing for corruption issues

UniGetUI, formerly known as WinGetUI, is a very popular package manager for Windows 10 and Windows 11. It can loosely be described as a "package manager for package managers," as it combines the command line interfaces (CLIs) of various package managers like npm, Chocolatey, and pip in a single interactive GUI. Following a major update to version 3.3.0 almost a couple of weeks ago, the project has now netted version 3.3.1 with some significant improvements in tow.

Version 3.3.1 of UniGetUI introduces semi-automated self-healing mechanisms. Basically, UniGetUI will check for corruption issues triggered by integrity violations, and if these are detected, the user will be presented with an integrity report and will be prompted to repair them. The repair process includes agreeing to an automated reinstall process or reinstalling UniGetUI yourself through Apps & features > UniGetUI > Modify.

Additionally, crash issues related to GitHub cloud backup and GitHub login have been fixed, which should be a major relief for GitHub customers. A minor bug related to certain in-app pop-ups not displaying the acrylic background correctly has also been patched.

Furthermore, the app has removed the WinUIEx dependency and migrated to AppSdk Titlebar. A Toolbar UI change which previously clubbed multiple items into a single menu has also been reverted. Other UI bugs and deadlocks when loading dialogs have been resolved too. Notably, improvements have been made to the UniGetUI Elevator, but they have not been detailed.

If you're a UniGetUI customer who is also technical, you should check out the full details in the change log here before you trigger the update. And regardless of the fact that your persona is that of a technical power user or just someone who prefers their package managers inside a GUI, you can download UniGetUI version 3.3.1 stable from the Neowin software stories page or from its official GitHub repository here.