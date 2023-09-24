Xbox head Phil Spencer says he "always wanted us to go back and revisit MechAssault"

One of the first online multiplayer games for Microsoft's first Xbox console was MechAssault. Now, current Xbox leader Phil Spencer has admitted he would like to see a new game in that series.

Spencer made those remarks during a panel interview this week at the Tokyo Game Show. X (formerly Twitter) user Idle Sloth posted a video clip of Spencer responding to a question of what Xbox games he would like to see revived:

I always wanted us to go back and revisit the kind of MechAssault MechWarrior space. I think there's a lot we can do. There's so much about that whole franchise that in some way I think was ahead of its time, and it would be nice to get to go back and revisit.

Spencer quickly stated that there was no concrete plan at the moment for a new MechAssault game so his comments should not be considered a "leak" of any upcoming game. However, he did add, " , , , that would be a nice one."

MechAssault was set in the BattleTech sci-fi universe where huge mechs keep order in the galaxy. The game, developed by Day 1 Studios, was a third-person shooter where players could go on missions to destroy vehicles, buildings and other mechs along with multiplayer matches. A sequel: MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf, was released by Day 1 and Microsoft in December 2004.

While there may not be any new MechAssault games coming soon, developer Piranha Games has recently announced plans for a new single-player game set in that same universe. MechWarrior 5: Clans is due out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms in 2024.

