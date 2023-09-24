Ara: History Untold reveals more about the strategy game's acts in the latest dev diary

Every week, strategy game fans can learn more about the upcoming title Ara: History Untold by watching the latest video dev diary from developer Oxide Games. This week is no different as we get new information on the grand strategy game's acts and eras.

This week's video has Oxide's dev diary host Steven Bell chatting with the developer's lead designer Michael Califf. The chat is all about the game's three distinct acts, each of which will have its own set of technological eras.

Califf states that Act 1 in the game begins in the Stone Age of human history, and moves through the antiquities portion of history like the Greek and Roman empires, where human civilization truly begins to take shape.

Act 2 begins in the Middle Ages and moves to the Enlightenment portion of human history. Califf says Act 2 is when players will have to concentrate more on ensuring their nation's population has what they need and are happy.

Act 3 starts at the Industrial Revolution of human history and moves forward towards the end of the game. Califf says that the final act is having the players prove they have done a good job creating a civilized nation so they can finally win the game.

In between acts, there will be a transition period where Califf says the player will see their world transform from, for example, the antiquities to the Middle Ages. That will also include the people who will suddenly dress differently through this transition. Also, some nations will become ruined during transitions, so players can claim those lands and ruins for themselves.

Ara: History Untold is currently set for release on the PC sometime in 2024 via Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios. You can join the Ara Insider Program right now to play pre-release builds for the game.