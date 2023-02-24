You can fly over the Hobbiton set in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator New Zealand update

New Zealand is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Many people were introduced to its natural beauty when they saw the Lord of the Rings films that were produced in New Zealand. Now Microsoft Flight Simulator has launched its latest free update, adding tons of graphical details and new content to the New Zealand region.

Microsoft's blog post states that the development team used the latest satellite imagery, along with new aerial photography, and digital elevation models to bring New Zealand to life, Virtual pilots will be able to take off and land from nine different handcrafted airports in the country, and fly over tons of New Zealand's natural and man-made attractions, from Aoraki/Mount Cook to Auckland’s Sky Tower.

One special area of interest is "Hobbiton" the outside film set that was used for Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies, The set remains as a tourist attraction, and Microsoft Flight Simulator has incorporated a detailed model of Hobbiton in the sim. In addition to the New Zealand graphical update, there are 10 new missions that virtual pilots can choose to complete.

Microsoft recently announced that 10 million virtual pilots have been flying in Microsoft Flight Simulator since its launch in 2020.