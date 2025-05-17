Keychron B6 Pro Review: a considerably cheaper alternative to Logitech MX Keys S

Originally released in the second half of 2024, the UK-ISO version of the B6 Pro later saw the light of day, and I've been using it now for some weeks as my daily driver. Switching to it from the Keychron Q6 Max was quite something, given the absolute unit that the Max is:

Still, I have grown used to slim keyboards, having owned both MX Keys and MX Keys S in the past. The form factor is something I really favoured, and the soft typing experience membrane laptop-style keyboards offer works well for me for general touch typing, as well as acoustics; more on this later.

Keychron B6 Pro Integrated layouts Windows, Mac Config protocol ZMK via Keychron Launcher web-app Tilt angle 3.2 degrees Thickness 5.2 mm (front), 14.5 mm (rear) Battery 800 mAh with 8 months / 1200 hours per charge Connectivity USB-C, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2 Polling rate 1000Hz wired/2.4GHz, 90Hz Bluetooth Material ABS Switches Scissor N-key rollover No Keycaps Concave ABS Also in the box USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C adapter, 2.4GHz dongle, silicone skin cover, quick-start guide Weight 623 g Dimensions 429 x 130 mm Price £46 (UK/EU) / $45 (USA) and $45 on Amazon

Build quality

Probably worth getting this out of the way first: no, the B6 pro is not as high-quality feeling as the Logitech MX Keys, and this is, of course, reflected by the price.

The MX weighs more and is slightly thicker, and the keycaps have a subtly softer actuation force as well, which I actually prefer, as it means each keypress is intentional with zero chance of accidental presses, which is one problem I faced on all three of my MX and MX Keys boards back when I had them.

Visually, though, the B6 Pro is essentially a clone of the MX Keys; even the mini model looks like the MX Keys Mini. The colour theme is also identical. It's only when you pick it up or touch the edges that the craftsmanship differences become more obvious.

That's not to say the B6 Pro feels like cheap rubbish; it does not. We've all used the average office keyboard before, or those bundled with pre-built computers. Those look and feel like cheap rubbish, with the experience getting worse as you begin to type on them.

I don't have the old MX boards around anymore, but Keychron's model has a slightly lower profile than them. As a rough visualisation, it sits lower than my S25 Ultra:

I am pleased to report that the typing experience on this is mostly excellent. I find myself making fewer errors when typing fast, thanks to the higher force needed to actuate the keys. I would say the membrane scissor switches are thoughtfully implemented here, with typing being the primary focus.

Toggle switch to flick between Mac / Windows layout

So, with all things considered, yes, the B6 Pro is all lightweight ABS, and it feels like it's cheaper than the MX Keys series. Does it really matter, though? I'd say no, especially if you want the fundamentals of the MX Keys boards but don't want to pay the premium, nor have to use Logitech's Options+ software, which is a definitive opinion divider amongst the masses.

Keychron Launcher

Speaking of software, just like with Keychron's other boards supporting QMK, the browser-based Keychron Launcher app is used to configure the B6 Pro.

Almost everything about this approach is excellent. The only thing that Logitech wins on is that per-application key mapping is not possible here due to not having a background service running all the time, which is why Logitech Options+ has this functionality.

I was able to import my custom macros from the Q6 Max without issue and then apply them to the same keys on the B6 Pro. Highly convenient!

Just bear in mind that web-apps like Keychron Launcher are only supported by a handful of browsers, in this case, Edge and Chrome on Windows and Safari on Mac, since the browser needs to relay connected device information to and from the OS.

I could only get this paired to the app using wired mode, though this is nothing new, as previous keyboards and mice from both Keychron and Ducky only work in the web app when wired.

Performance

With a 1000Hz polling rate, things feel snappy and lag-free. On the MX Keys and MX Keys S, I sometimes found that I could type too fast in certain situations and watch as the text input slightly lagged behind; not so here with the B6 Pro.

Typing acoustics count as a performance metric, I feel, and the sound these switches make is on a similar level to the MX Keys, in that it's very quiet, which is what is expected given the type of keyboard it is.

Playing DOOM: The Dark Ages, zero problems with latency or general lag. Key presses felt responsive enough to feel near-instant. This type of keyboard format isn't geared for competitive gaming, of course, but for casual gamers playing a bit online, I don't think there is any issue, really, if you are comfortable with a flat keyboard.

Conclusion

The B6 Pro comes in at £46 and $45 in the US at the time of writing. At this price, I consider it to be a no-brainer choice for anyone looking for a slim keyboard that offers slick typing performance, a 1000Hz polling rate and cross-device connectivity.

It might not be able to offer per-app key customisation, but what it does offer is an intuitive configuration platform (ZMK) and the ability to create comprehensive macros and button tweaks which can then be imported/exported across multiple compatible keyboards easily, which is something Logitech Options+ does not allow you to do.

There is no height angle adjustment, though, so be sure that you are totally comfortable with a fixed layout. Otherwise, some stick-on rubber feet may need to be purchased to manually adjust the angle to suit.

The included silicone skin is a nice way to protect the keyboard from dust if not being used for a while or from grubby fingers. It's a welcome inclusion, and I wish more manufacturers bundled things like this that genuinely improve the user experience instead of wasting time with things like stickers.

It may be low on price, but the B6 Pro has so far not been low on performance or general quality. Of course, it misses out on some features that are found on the MX Keys lineup, such as backlit keys, though some folks may not be bothered by this, honestly, due to battery life consumption when using lighting.

There is one gripe I do have, and it's more of a personal one, as not everyone will care about it. I wish the indicator LEDs could be dimmed or put on a timeout. There may well be a way to do this via command line since this keyboard uses open-source firmware (ZMK). Perhaps I need to do a bit of digging around to find out.

The default brightness isn't distracting, but as I use the keyboard mainly in wired mode, the green LED is constantly on to indicate the fully charged battery and red when charging. The NUMLOCK indicator is also always on, though this is standard for any keyboard. QMK boards like the Q6 Max can be set to turn off such indicators in the app, so I feel the same should be possible here.

A point or two must then be deducted for these omissions. Otherwise, it is a very good keyboard at a price anyone can grab, and as the title suggests, a suitable alternative to the MX Keys for those looking at something slim, nice to type on and offers some gaming conveniences if desired.

