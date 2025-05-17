FreeBSD 14.3 Beta 3 ships with KDE Plasma 6 and general improvements

FreeBSD 14.3 Beta 3 is now out for testing, pushing the upcoming 14.3-RELEASE one step closer to its final launch. FreeBSD, if you have not heard of it, is a complete, open-source Unix-like operating system, distinct from Linux, highly regarded for its potent features, speed, and legendary stability, which has made it a go-to for demanding server environments and even the guts of some popular gaming consoles.

Following earlier beta builds in May, such as 14.3 Beta 1, which kicked off the testing cycle with installer enhancements and various fixes, and Beta 2, which addressed Wi-Fi bugs, added support for chpasswd to the nuageinit service, and more, this third beta introduces a notable convenience for desktop enthusiasts.

The most significant update for many users testing Beta 3 will be the inclusion of KDE Plasma 6 packages directly on the DVD installation images. This is a welcome change, simplifying the setup of a modern desktop environment on FreeBSD considerably, as users can get KDE up and running with fewer post-installation steps. The FreeBSD project detailed the other key changes implemented since the previous Beta 2:

DVD images now contain KDE packages, and no longer contain kernel modules compiled on FreeBSD 14.2.

PATH is set correctly in the post-install shell from bsdinstall.

A bug causing boot failures on powerpc64le has been fixed.

802.11 AUTH frames are no longer sent if BSS changes.

The FreeBSD team also continues to remind users that for SD card images designed for ARM devices, default "freebsd" and "root" user credentials remain for initial SSH access; these must be changed immediately upon first login to secure the system. With Beta 3 now available, the 14.3 release cycle is progressing steadily towards its anticipated final FreeBSD 14.3-RELEASE, which is targeted for sometime around early June 2025. Installation images for various architectures and detailed instructions can be found on the official FreeBSD website.