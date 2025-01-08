4TB Seagate IronWolf CMR NAS HDD is selling at a great price on Amazon

In case you’re looking for a high-performance NAS hard drive, the Seagate IronWolf series is an option that is worth exploring. Currently, it's 4TB variant is selling at its lowest price in over eight months on Amazon U.S.

The IronWolf hard drives are built for Network Attached Storage systems with up to 8 bays. They are designed to handle multi-user environments and continuous 24/7 operation. The drives feature conventional magnetic recording (CMR) which promises reliable operation, handling workloads of up to 180TB per year. They further include built-in RV (Rotational Vibration) sensors, claiming to improve vibration tolerance and maintain performance.

The 4TB drive uses a 3.5-inch SATA interface, features 64MB cache, supports a data transfer rate of 6Gbps and a 5900 RPM. Furthermore, it is designed to operate in ambient temperatures as low as 0°C, with a maximum drive-reported operating temperature of up to 65°C.

Rated for 1 million hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), the IronWolf drives promise durability. Moreover, the HDDs come with IronWolf Health Management, a feature that monitors drive health and performance. Additionally, the 4TB model includes a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

4TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive: $84.99 (Amazon US)

