No, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is not arriving this month

Apple is expected to refresh its mid-range iPhone SE model this year with the iPhone SE 4. It has been rumored that the iPhone SE 4 may be called iPhone 16E. However, things got more exciting when a private account on social media platform X (via MacRumors), known for its accurate iOS-related leaks, suggested that Apple would unveil the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 in January 2025, i.e., this month. The leaker claimed that devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 this month.

Now, a more reliable source, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, has refuted these claims. Gurman took to social media platform Threads and said that the iPhone SE 4 and iPad OS 11 "are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn’t mean they launch together this month." This means that if all goes well and is on track, they will launch before iOS 18.4 by April. Earlier, it was tipped that the iPhone SE 4 will launch sometime by the end of March.

Gurman has also suggested that the M4 MacBook Air may launch earlier than the iPhone SE 4. As per a previous claim by supply chain analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple has already begun mass production of the iPhone SE 4 in December 2024.

Apple is anticipated to give a complete refresh to its SE model. This year's iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design. Touch ID is rumored to get replaced by Face ID, housed inside the bathtub notch. The device could rock a 6.1-inch (LTPS) OLED display supplied by LG Display. Apple could also equip the iPhone SE 4 with a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. On the back, the phone could come with a single 48MP wide camera, similar to the one found on the iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4 could use an in-house modem, which could help keep the price of the device under $500 range. Alleged dummy units of the device were also leaked, revealing what to expect from the upcoming device in terms of design.