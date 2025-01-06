Logitech MX Master 3S is now available with a 10% discount

The Logitech MX Master 3S, arguably one of the best mice for productivity and general computing (not the best pick for gaming), is currently available with a 10% discount on Amazon, allowing you to get it for $89.99. The deal applies to both Pale Gray and Graphite versions of the mouse, plus you get a free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for one month.

The MX Master 3S has an 8K high-resolution sensor that tracks on any surface, including glass. It features silent clicks for quiet operations, several additional and remappable buttons (you can customize them with the Logitech Options+ app on Windows and macOS), an extra wheel for side scroll, and the signature MagScroll wheel with two models (infinite and ratchet) that can switch automatically, depending on how fast you scroll.

The mouse is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, which should last up to 70 days on a single charge. You can recharge it with a bundled USB-C cable. As for connectivity, it pairs via Bluetooth or the Bolt connector (not included with the mouse).

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.