Audiophiles will love this Yamaha R-N2000A Hi-Fi network receiver as it's never been cheaper

If you are a music lover and are looking for a high fidelity (Hi-Fi) amplifier, then Yamaha has an offer you will probably like. That is because the R-N2000A network receiver is currently selling at a great price (purchase link under the specs list below).

The R-N2000A promises high-fidelity sound output thanks to a technology called Digital ToP-ART (Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology) which has been designed to minimize analog circuitry.

Yamaha R-N2000A

Speaking of digital and analog signals, the R-N2000A packs the SABRE ES9026PRO audio DAC (digital to analog converter), for high-resolution 384 kHz / 32-bit audio processing. The former also features Yamaha's proprietary room calibration technology called YPAO (short for Yamaha Parametric Room Acoustic Optimizer).

The receiver is also robustly built, as Yamaha says it features double bottom chassis for extra rigidity and anti-resonance feet.

The key technical specs of the Yamaha R-N2000A are given below:

Network section: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (SBC / AAC), AirPlay (Airplay 2)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (SBC / AAC), AirPlay (Airplay 2) Rated Output Power: [20 Hz-20 kHz 0.07 % THD] 90 W+90 W (8 ohms) 145 W + 145 W (4 ohms)]

[20 Hz-20 kHz 0.07 % THD] Maximum Power : 190W + 190W (4 ohms, 1kHz, 0.7% THD, for Europe) 120W + 120W (8 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD)

: High Dynamic Power/Channel: 100 / 130 / 185 / 215 W (8/6/4/2 ohms respectively)

100 / 130 / 185 / 215 W (8/6/4/2 ohms respectively) Frequency Response: 5 Hz-100 kHz +0/-3 dB, 20-20 kH +0,-0.3 dB (Pure Direct ON)

5 Hz-100 kHz +0/-3 dB, 20-20 kH +0,-0.3 dB (Pure Direct ON) Signal-to-Noise Ratio (CD): 110 dB (Pure Direct ON)

110 dB (Pure Direct ON) Audio In / Out: Phono, CD, line1, line2 / Pre out, Subwoofer out

Phono, CD, line1, line2 / Pre out, Subwoofer out Digital Input: Optical1, Optical2, Coaxial

Optical1, Optical2, Coaxial HDMI (ARC): Yes

Yes Phono Input: Yes

Yes USB Input: USB DAC (USB B-type)

USB DAC (USB B-type) Ethernet: Yes

Yes Headphone Out: Yes

Yes Subwoofer Out: Yes

Yes Control (Trigger) Out: Yes

Yes FM 50dB Quieting Sensitivity: 3 µV (20.8 dBf)

3 µV (20.8 dBf) FM Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 69 dB / 67dB (Mono/Stereo)

69 dB / 67dB (Mono/Stereo) Pure Direct: Yes

Get the Yamaha R-N2000A Hi-Fi amplifier receiver at the link below:

Yamaha Audio Yamaha R-N2000A Hi-Fi Network Receiver with Streaming, Phono and DAC – Silver: $2499.95 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $3999.95)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.