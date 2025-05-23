Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer is still discounted

If you are in the market for an audio system and are shopping for discounts, then you can consider the Sonos Move 2, which is a fairly high-end Bluetooth speaker system that is currently discounted by about 25% off its MSRP of $449. Check the deal in this dedicated article.

If, however, you are looking to invest in a surround sound setup, then Samsung has its 2025 Q series speakers at a discount. The 11.1.4 HW-Q990F is the company's flagship soundbar model which means it's the best soundbar experience Samsung offers. We covered it recently in this dedicated article as it continues to sell for $1598 or ~20% off the $2000 MSRP.

Samsung Q900F

If you don't have the budget for the Q990F, then Samsung's Q900F model is also available at a great price currently (purchase link under the specs list below). Feature-wise it is quite similar but loses some channels, speakers.

So like the Q990F, the Q900F also has things like AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) Pro feature that is said to detect noise disturbances and amplify dialogue to make it more audible over such surrounding noises.

So it won't be as loud in terms of vocals vs the Q990F due to a lower number of speakers but the bass should still pack a similar punch as both the subwoofers have dual opposing 8-inch drivers. Thus, together they move around the same amount of air as a single 12-inch subwoofer unit. In addition to increasing the bass by +3 dB, dual opposing drivers are also said to help reduce vibrations of the subwoofer cabinet by cancelling out the resonance.

The other technical specs of the Q900F are given below:

HDMI In: 2

HDMI Out: 1

HDMI ARC: Yes(eARC)

HDMI CEC: Yes

Optical In: 1

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi: Yes

USB Music Playback: No

Get the Samsung Q900F at the link below:

SAMSUNG Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q900F 7.1.2 ch Subwoofer (2025 Model) Smart Integration, Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, Roon ready: $1097.99 (Amazon US) || $1097.99 (Amazon US)

