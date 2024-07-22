Get the Asus ROG Strix 24.5-inch monitor with up to a 380Hz refresh rate for a new low price

Some hardcore PC gamers want huge ultrawide monitors for a more immersive gaming experience. However, others prefer their monitors to have a refresh rate that is as fast as possible for little to no motion blur. If that describes your playing style, you might want to check out this Asus ROG Strix 24.5-inch monitor with a very fast refresh rate.

Right now, you can get this monitor, which has up to a 380Hz refresh rate, for a new all-time low price of $249 at Amazon. That's a big $200 discount from its $499 MSRP.

The IPS 1080p monitor has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Its refresh rate can go up to 380 Hz when overclocked, so hardcore gamers can get incredibly high FPS. It also has a 0.3 ms response time for low latency, and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce graphical stuttering and tearing.

Another feature of this monitor is aspect ratio control. You can switch the gameplay window from its full 16:9 aspect ratio to a narrow 4:3 ratio with a 1,280 x 960 resolution. This can help gamers who want to concentrate their eyes on important parts of the game. This monitor also has an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

