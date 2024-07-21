Get this TCL 65-inch QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV for a new all time low price of $998

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is over, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find some new all-time low prices on tech items. Indeed, TCL has a number of its smart televisions on sale this weekend, including a 65-inch model that launched earlier this year with QD-Mini LED tech for its screen.

Right now, the 2024 TCL 65-inch QM85 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV with the Google TV operating system is priced at $998 at Amazon. That's a huge $400 discount from its $1,398 MSRP.

The QD-Mini LED display for this 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution TCL TV offers deep blacks, bright whites, and overall vibrant colors on the screen. It's helped by its 5,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness level of 5,000 nits. TCL's AIPQ PRO Processor also helps to further optimize the TV's colors and contrast levels.

This TCL TV supports all the major HDR standards, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, so you will be able to watch movies and TVs that use these standards with the best experience. It uses the Google TV operating system with access to all the major free and premium streaming services.

Console gamers will like the 120 Hz refresh rate on this TV, which will help cut down on motion blur while playing high-end and fast-moving games. You also get four HDMI ports to connect devices like consoles, 4K Blu-ray players, and others. One of the HDMI ports is also an eArc port for connecting a sound bar.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.