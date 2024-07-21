Amazon Deal: B&O Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos soundbar with deep bass now cheapest

There have been plenty of excellent deals lately on various audio products including sound bars and AV receivers (AVRs). These include its Sony's wireless subwoofers SW5 and SW3, which can be paired up with its soundbars like the Bravia BAR 9. The deal is still live so you should check them out in case you are looking for easy-to-set-up Dolby Atmos systems.

Aside from Sony, you can also consider the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) and they are still selling for well under their original MSRPs, and so is the JBL BAR 500 models.

While the ones above offer great value for money, if you want a premium-quality product then you can have a look at Bang & Olufsen (B&O)'s Beosound Stage which is currently at its lowest ever price thanks to Prime (buying link the connectivity details list below).

The sound bar is three-channel system which means it has left, right, and center channels. And despite not having a subwoofer, B&O claims that it can go as deep as 32 Hz, which is very impressive to say the least. However, the SPL (sound pressure level) at such low bass is likely to drop of significantly from its rated 86 dB. Four 4-inch woofers will contribute to the bass.

Speaking of drivers, other than the woofer the Beosound Stage has three tweeters, one on each channel, four mid-range drivers, one on each of the left and right channels and two on the center.

In terms of power output, this Bang & Olufsen soundbar is rated at 550 Watts of Class D RMS power.#

The connectivity details of the Beosound Stage are given below:

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wi-Fi: Wi-fi/WLAN 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz)

Streaming services: Apple AirPlay Spotify Connect Google Cast B&O Radio Deezer QPlay 2.0

HDMI (HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2) with eARC and ARC support

HDMI in (HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2 with support of 4K HDR 50/60hz)

1x Line-in 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack

2x Ethernet 10/100Mb VLAN connection with LG C9 series TV for integrated control via Beoremote One

Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage at the links below:

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage – Dolby Atmos Soundbar – TV and WiFi Speaker, Black Anthracite/Dark Grey: $1699 (Amazon US with Prime)

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage – Dolby Atmos Soundbar – TV and WiFi Speaker, Aluminum/Black: $1599 (Amazon US with Prime)

