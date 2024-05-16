Get this 34-inch Gigabyte G34WQC A ultrawide monitor for an all-new low price of $289.99

This is truly the age of the big and ultrawide PC monitor. Whether you use them for gaming or just to have some extra display inches to get more work done, they are not only becoming more popular, they are becoming more affordable as well.

Right now, you can get a big, curved, and ultrawide monitor for a very low price. The 34-inch Gigabyte G34WQC A monitor is currently priced at only $289.99 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for the monitor and also $110 off its $399.99 MSRP.

The VA display on the monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium which means if you use this for high-end PC gaming you should not see any graphical tearing or stuttering on the display.

The 1500R curvature for this monitor should also make playing PC games more immersive. The included Gigabyte OSD Sidekick software will allow you to set up tons of different display settings for doing work, playing first-person shooters, or watching a movie. It supports 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA Display HDR400. You get two HDMI ports and two DisplayPorts with this monitor.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.