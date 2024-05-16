34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQHD HDR10 Monitor is at its lowest price

Currently, Amazon and Samsung both are offering the ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD Monitor at its lowest price with $130 off its original MSRP. So, you might want to check it out if you have been looking to upgrade your smart monitor and are working on a budget.

The ViewFinity S50GC offers a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, making it ideal for multitasking with its 3,440 x 1,440px Ultra-WQHD resolution. It boasts a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1 for clear visuals.

With HDR10 technology, it reportedly displays over a billion colors, enhancing visual depth compared to standard SDR displays. The S5's light sensor adjusts brightness based on the ambient lighting, while Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology should reduce blue light exposure and alleviate eye strain.

In addition, it offers a 100Hz refresh rate, reducing motion blur while AMD Radeon FreeSync technology ensures smooth visuals by synchronizing the monitor with the graphics card, minimizing image tearing and stuttering.

The monitor has two HDMI 2.2 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2 input. With Picture-by-Picture (PBP), you can view two sources simultaneously at native resolution while Picture-in-Picture (PIP) lets you resize a second source for multitasking.

