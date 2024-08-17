Logitech's new 4K MX Brio webcam gets first notable discount

Earlier this year, Logitech announced the MX Brio, its new flagship 4K webcam for macOS and Windows. With the MSRP of $200, this is quite a price accessory, but right now, you can save 10% on this webcam, which is the first substantial discount since the launch.

The MX Brio is a 4K webcam with a large sensor and dual-beamforming noise-reducing microphones. It connects to compatible devices via a USB-C cable and mounts with its built-in magnetic clasp. The latter allows you to tilt the camera to adjust the frame. If that is not enough, automatic framing will compensate and ensure you look the best during video calls.

The MX Brio is compatible with the Options+ app (available on Windows and macOS), which lets you customize lighting, white balance, ISO, shutter speed, tint, and vibrance. Alternatively, you can keep everything on auto and let Logitech's AI do the magic for you. The Options+ also lets you switch between different modes, such as 4K 30 FPS or 1080p 60 FPS.

Like other modern webcams, when not in use, the MX Brio lets you cover the lens with a built-in privacy shutter.

