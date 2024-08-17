Get the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever

Once again, we are seeing the prices of OLED-based gaming PC monitors go down to all-time low levels. Today, that happened to the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor as it hit a new all-time low price.

Right now, the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G85SB curved gaming PC monitor is available for $701.40 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price ever for the monitor but also a big $498.59 discount off its $1,199.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 175Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03ms. The display supports DisplayHDR True Black 400, so you can experience some very dark blacks on the screen. It also has Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor inside, which optimizes the display to get the best colors and visuals.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which means you can experience less display tearing and stuttering when playing your PC games. The monitor also includes Samsung's smart TV interface for streaming free and premium streaming services without the need for a PC.

It also has the company's Gaming Hub so that you can access Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, and Amazon's Luna for cloud gaming, again without the need for a PC. There's also a Game Bar for switching game settings on the fly, like changing the screen's response time, the display ratio, and more.

Ports on the monitor are found in the back and include a mini-DisplayPort, a micro-HDMI port, and two USB-C ports.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.