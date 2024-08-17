Save more than $40 off the Lexar 512 GB microSDXC memory card

If you're on the hunt for a microSDXC memory card, check out the 512 GB Lexar Professional Silver Plus with SD Adapter. It's currently available on Amazon for just $41.99, down from its previous price of $84.99. There may be no rush to buy this for its savings as it looks like $41.99 isn't a deal price but a new baseline price. Still, it's a great saving, and it only got reduced at the end of July.

With this Lexar microSDXC memory card, you'll get 205 MB/s max read speeds and 150 MB/s max write speeds. It also supports up to 4K 60 fps video recording and supports lots of devices, such as models from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo, and Steam Deck.

As a device that is more likely to be taken outside for use in devices like cameras, Lexar has made sure that it's IPX7 certified, which means that it's waterproof. It's also built to be wear-proof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant.

This product also comes with some peace of mind tools. For example, you can use the Lexar Recovery Tool to help recover accidentally deleted files. It also comes with a lifetime limited warranty or up to 10 years in regions that do not recognize lifetime.

It has a very high 4.7 out of 5 stars, suggesting customers really like it. It is also shipped and sold by Amazon.com, so you won't need to deal with any problematic third-party sellers.

