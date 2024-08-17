Sins of a Solar Empire II is a big hit on Steam; first hotfix adds 15 more maps

Earlier this week, Sins of a Solar Empire II, the sequel to the acclaimed space-based 4X RTS game, made its Steam debut after being available as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store. Sins II, from developer Ironclad Games and publisher Stardock, also came with a ton of new content, features, and improvements.

The game quickly hit the number one spot for sales on Steam's service in the US. It currently is at number two in sales for the US, as of this writing, and is currently the sixth best-selling game on Steam worldwide.

Late on Friday, Ironclad and Stardock released the first hotfix for Sins of a Solar Empire II since its Steam release to fix a few issues that have cropped up, along with some new maps. Here's what it contains:

New Content: added 15 new maps Misc: fixed crash attempting to save games with reserved win32 names

fixed save game crash

added fix for mouse movement through remote desktop

fixed unable to complete "Galaxy Overview" tutorial with certain keyboards.

updated game credits

Keep in mind that the game is currently being sold at a 20 percent discount until August 29. You can get the base version of Sins of a Solar Empire II for just $39.99 until that date. You can also get the Premium Edition, which includes the game's digital soundtrack and its first Content Pass for a 20 percent discount of $79.99, again until August 29.

People who order the Premium Edition can expect to get a number of DLC packs for the game over the following weeks and months. Those updates will include a new single-player campaign, an extra scenario pack, new ship units for each of the game's playable factions, and finally, there will also be a new, and so far unrevealed, fourth playable faction as one of the DLC packs.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock