Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse, ARC, and other mice are up to 46% off on Amazon

Like other PC manufacturers, besides selling laptops and desktop computers, Microsoft offers an extensive collection of various peripheral devices. The company's large set of mice with various features and price tags is now on sale with discounts of up to 50%.

The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse features a comfortable design with a thumb rest for natural hand and wrist position. It also has three customizable buttons and an aluminum wheel for precise scrolling. Color options include Glacier, Matte Black, Pastel Blue, and Peach.

The mouse connects to your computer or tablet via Bluetooth and supports Windows, Mac, Chrome, Android, and iOS (there is also a wired variant). To power the device, you need two AAA-sized batteries (included) that should last up to 15 months.

The Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is a simple, no-frills Bluetooth mouse. It is light, portable, and works on various surfaces thanks to the BlueTrack sensor. The mouse works from a single pre-installed AA battery.

Here is another simple Bluetooth mouse from Microsoft with a slightly bulkier design. It is available in different colors and a unique variant made of 20% recycled ocean waste.

The Microsoft ARC Mouse is an unconventional mouse with a quirky flexible form factor for improved portability. It features a scroll plane for horizontal and vertical scrolling, eliminating the need for a traditional scroll wheel. The mouse connects to computers via Bluetooth and works for up to 6 months with two AAA batteries (included).

