Logitech's MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is 29% off for only $19.99

Logitech has had some great deals recently over on Amazon with budget keyboards, or a left or right handed mouse, as well as discount on the fantastic Logitech Brio. Today is no different where you can score the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo with non-unifying receiver for only $19.99; that is 29% off its normal $27.99 retail price.

A few of it's highlights can be viewed below:

Low-profile, quiet keys and standard layout with full-size F-keys, number pad, and arrow keys

Durable and Resilient : This full-size wireless keyboard features a spill-resistant design, durable keys and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height

MK270 combo features a 36-month keyboard and 12-month mouse battery life, along with on/off switches allowing you to go months without the hassle of changing batteries

Easy to Use: This wireless keyboard and mouse combo features 8 multimedia hotkeys for instant access to the Internet, email, play/pause, and volume

Amazon calls this a limited deal, and it is featured in Today's Deals along with some other Logitech devices in their "Logitech Fall" deals, so it is fair to assume that the 29% discount will end after today. This item qualifies for free delivery, and can be returned for free until January 31 2023.

