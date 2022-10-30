Anker's 256Wh power station is 20% off at $199

The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is a massive 256Wh battery for those who need something more serious than a traditional compact power bank. It is an excellent option for those who need a high-capacity power source for long trips or a backup solution in case of energy blackouts. You can now score one with a 20% discount for only $199.99.
According to Anker, the 521 Portable Power Station can charge your phone up to 18 times, a drone up to five times, a laptop up to three times, or power a TV for more than 2 hours. It has six ports for all sorts of devices, allowing you to connect appliances and gadgets via 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a car outlet, and a USB-C port. The latter supports 60W power delivery for charging laptops.
Besides offering big battery capacity, the Anker 521 Portable Power Station comes with five years of warranty and a ten-year lifespan. Built-in battery cells are rated for 3,000 cycles, which is six times more than the typical 500 cycles lifespan. As a cherry on top, you get a drop-proof unibody design and a built-in display.
Anker also has beefier power stations for those thinking 256Wh is not enough. You can also get variants with 512Wh, 1024Wh, and 1229Wh.
- Anker 521 Power Station 256Wh - $199 | 20% off on Amazon US
- Anker 535 Power Station 512Wh - $499 with an $80 coupon on Amazon US
- Anker 555 Power Station 1024Wh - $899 with a $100 coupon on Amazon US
- Anker 757 Power Station 1229Wh - $1249 with a $150 coupon on Amazon US
