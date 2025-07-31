Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI TWS Bluetooth Earbuds are just $110 with this deal

If you are in the market for true wireless earbuds and have a budget of around $100, then take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds which are currently on sale for just $110 making it an absolute steal (purchase link under the specs table down below).

The earbuds promise good sound quality, decent battery life, and comes with IPX7 water resistance. The Bluetooth version of the model is 5.3 and has a range of up to 10 meters assuming there are no obstructions between it and the transmitter.

The technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are given below:

Specification Detail Model Number SM-R630 Driver Configuration 2-way (11 mm Woofer + Planar Tweeter) Audio Codecs SBC, AAC, Samsung Seamless Codec (up to 24-bit/96 kHz) Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 (Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP) Wireless Range Up to 10 m (without obstruction) Battery Capacity (Earbuds) 61 mAh (typical) Battery Capacity (Case) 515 mAh (typical) Playback Time (ANC On) Up to 5 hrs (earbuds) + 13 hrs (with case) Playback Time (ANC Off) Up to 8 hrs (earbuds) + 24 hrs (with case) Charging USB-C fast charge; Wireless Charging (Qi) Noise Control Adaptive Noise Control (ANC) & Ambient Sound with Galaxy AI Microphones 4-Mic system with machine-learning beamforming AI Features Adaptive EQ, Live Translate, Real-Time Interpreter, Siren/Voice Detect Water Resistance IPX7 (earbuds) / IPX2 (case) Controls Blade Touch (Swipe/Pinch/Press) Compatibility Android 8.0+ (2 GB RAM+), iOS 12+ (limited features) Supported OS Features Auto Switch, Auracast, Voice Command

Get the Samsung earbuds at the link below:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit (International Version): $109.99 (Sold by Woot)

As an Amazon and Woot Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.