Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI TWS Bluetooth Earbuds are just $110 with this deal

If you are in the market for true wireless earbuds and have a budget of around $100, then take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds which are currently on sale for just $110 making it an absolute steal (purchase link under the specs table down below).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The earbuds promise good sound quality, decent battery life, and comes with IPX7 water resistance. The Bluetooth version of the model is 5.3 and has a range of up to 10 meters assuming there are no obstructions between it and the transmitter.

The technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are given below:

Specification Detail
Model Number SM-R630
Driver Configuration 2-way (11 mm Woofer + Planar Tweeter)
Audio Codecs SBC, AAC, Samsung Seamless Codec (up to 24-bit/96 kHz)
Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 (Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP)
Wireless Range Up to 10 m (without obstruction)
Battery Capacity (Earbuds) 61 mAh (typical)
Battery Capacity (Case) 515 mAh (typical)
Playback Time (ANC On) Up to 5 hrs (earbuds) + 13 hrs (with case)
Playback Time (ANC Off) Up to 8 hrs (earbuds) + 24 hrs (with case)
Charging USB-C fast charge; Wireless Charging (Qi)
Noise Control Adaptive Noise Control (ANC) & Ambient Sound with Galaxy AI
Microphones 4-Mic system with machine-learning beamforming
AI Features Adaptive EQ, Live Translate, Real-Time Interpreter, Siren/Voice Detect
Water Resistance IPX7 (earbuds) / IPX2 (case)
Controls Blade Touch (Swipe/Pinch/Press)
Compatibility Android 8.0+ (2 GB RAM+), iOS 12+ (limited features)
Supported OS Features Auto Switch, Auracast, Voice Command

Get the Samsung earbuds at the link below:

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit (International Version): $109.99 (Sold by Woot)

