Refurbished HP ProDesk desktop with a powerful CPU is a strong bargain

If you’re in the market for an affordable, but powerful desktop computer, that is also good for the planet, then check out this Woot deal on the refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G6 with Intel Core i7-10700 CPU. Prices start at $399.99 for the 16/256GB model with prices reaching $549.99 for the 32GB/2TB model.

The i7-10700 is a powerful 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost speed of up to 4.80 GHz. As a business-grade machine, it’s built for durability and reliability, with a focus on professional use. While buying refurbished may be good for your environmental footprint, it brings a level of risk too. With this purchase, you get 1-year warranty included from CNB Computers, adding a layer of trust to the refurbished price.

The deal offers a range of configurations from the entry-level 16GB RAM with a 256GB SSD to a top-end 32GB RAM with a 2TB SSD. The price scales with the specs, giving you a flexible purchasing decision for different budget and performance needs. The base model’s 256GB SSD is sufficient for basic use, but the 512GB and 1TB+ options are better for users with large file libraries or many applications.

Similarly, the 16GB RAM variant is more than enough for most users, but 32GB future-proofs your purchase and gives you smoother performance if you’re a power user using heavier applications. Interestingly, this PC comes with a USB Wi-Fi dongle instead of a PCIe Wi-Fi card, so this could potentially act as a bottleneck.

Even if you are not a power user, the price difference between the entry-level and top-end configurations is not too big. If you have the cash, then getting the top-end model and future proofing might be a good decision.

The pretty affordable price can be put down to the fact that the Intel Core i7-10700 is 5 years old at this point. Despite this, it’s still a very capable processor for everyday tasks and multitasking. Another limitation is the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 which makes this PC unsuitable for serious gaming - however, it’s perfectly fine for general use, video playback, and non-intensive creative work.

The HP ProDesk 600 G6 comes installed with Windows 11 Pro which will be a welcome feature for any professional looking to run a wide variety of software to get jobs done. This also makes it a good pick if your current Windows 10 computer is unable to upgrade to Windows 11.

HP ProDesk 600 G6: $399.99 - $549.99 (Woot)