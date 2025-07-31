TP-Link Deco X55 (AX3000) Wi-Fi 6 mesh system drops to its lowest price

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 (AX3000) mesh system at its lowest price to date (purchase link down below). The AX3000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system designed to deliver combined wireless speeds of up to 3,000 Mbps, specifically 2,402 Mbps on the 5GHz band (802.11ax, HE160) and 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band (802.11ax).

In its three-pack configuration, the Deco X55 (AX3000) blankets up to 6,500 square feet in mesh coverage, with the option to expand further by adding additional units. Each Deco unit features four internal streams (2×2 on each band), enabling simultaneous data transfers with multiple devices and reducing lag during high-demand activities. Furthermore, each unit is also equipped with three auto-sensing Gigabit Ethernet ports that can be configured as WAN or LAN.

The system employs TP-Link’s AI-Driven Mesh technology, which continuously learns the network environment and device usage patterns to steer each device to the optimal node. Beamforming and an internal antenna array focus signal strength towards connected devices, enhancing range and stability.

Security and parental controls are handled by TP-Link HomeShield, which offers an SPI firewall, intrusion prevention, malicious-site blocking, DDoS defence, and real-time IoT protection. HomeShield’s parental-control suite allows you to create custom profiles, filter content, enforce bed-time schedules or time rewards, as well as generate weekly and monthly activity reports.

The Deco app provides plug-and-play setup experience, guiding you through installation, network customisation, and ongoing management including over-the-air firmware updates to keep your system current with the latest features and security patches. Finally, the Deco X55 (AX3000) supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols, and operates in temperatures from 0°C to 40°C.

TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System: $139.99 (Amazon US) - 30% off

