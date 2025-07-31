Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB NVMe SSD is only $230 but for limited time

If you’re shopping for a high-capacity SSD at around $200-250 that won’t bottleneck your rig, today’s deal on the 4 TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus is worth a look as you’re getting one of the fastest Gen 4 NVMe drives on the market without breaking the bank (purchase links down below). The deal is only for a limited time so make sure to act fast.

Under the hood, Samsung’s Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 is said to reserve a larger, dynamic write buffer to keep speeds high even on big workloads. Essentially, this is Samsung's fancy way of saying that the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology on the drive works as well as DRAM cache. For those wondering, this is a buffer cache that is meant to improve write caching and random access times with quicker metadata look-ups.

Samsung claims that the nickel-coated controller on the 990 EVO Plus boosts power efficiency by 73%, so you get more MB/s per watt without throttling. Speaking of the controller, the drive uses the Piccolo (S4LY022) controller which is tasked with handling 8th Gen Samsung V-NAND. The 990 EVO Plus uses TLC (triple-level cell) NAND and the 4TB variant in question here has an endurance rating of 2400 TBW (terabytes written).

Samsung promises data transfers of up to 7250 MB/s sequential reads and 6300 MB/s writes. In terms of random throughputs, the SSD does 1050K IOPS reads and 1400K IOPS writes.

This is a single-sided drive that works on PCIe 4.0 ×4 and PCIe 5.0 ×2 platforms. With Samsung Magician software, you can monitor health (via SMART), tweak performance, and migrate data.

Get it at the links below:

Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB, PCIe Gen 4x4 | Gen 5x2 M.2 (MZ-V9S4T0B/AM): $259.9 + $30 off with promo code SSSEU2896 => $229.99 (Shipped and Sold by Newegg US)

As an affiliate partner, we earn from qualifying purchases.