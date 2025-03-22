POCO F7 Ultra launches next week with HyperOS 2, new fit and finish, top specs and more

POCO's F7 family is nearly on the shelves, the official launch event takes place in Singapore on the 27th of March, and I will be there to experience the event. Both the Pro and Ultra variants will launch on this day and those interested can tune in via Xiaomi's site here.

I've had the global variant of the F7 Ultra for a bit now, the full review will go live on launch day, so keep an eye on the front page for that. I will also be using the F7 Ultra during the 4-day trip like I do with my Pixel 9 for street photography, applying the same custom processing as the Pixel to see how the cameras stack up against each other since the Pixel is what I consider to be the benchmark for stills photography in phone cameras with this imaging sensor size at least anyway. I will also include the unprocessed versions of photos to highlight POCO's software processing versus what is actually possible with a few taps in Lightroom Mobile.

The Singapore gallery section will be added to the review afterwards, the trip itinerary is jam packed to make the most of every photography opportunity!

In the meantime, and due to embargoes, what I can share is that the F7 Ultra ships with HyperOS 2 out of the box, Xiaomi's skinned version of Android 15, if you've used a recent HyperOS 2 phone, then you know what's what already. It comes with a 120W PPS 3.0 charger in the box, a high quality TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) case which is now a familiar and welcome sight.

The design language of the F7 Ultra continues that which was set by the recently released Xiaomi 15 series. The overall feel of the F7 Ultra is comfortable and premium. Xiaomi says the F7 Ultra is also affordable, but official confirmation on global pricing will not be known until the launch event.

Stay tuned for the full skinny on the 27th, it's going to be a good one!