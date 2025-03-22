Microsoft Edge gets timezone fixes and security patches

Microsoft Edge 134 has been updated to a new version in the Stable Channel. Not much is present in version 134.0.3124.83 apart from fixes for recent time zone changes and patches for security vulnerabilities.

Here is the changelog:

Microsoft has released the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 134.0.3124.83), which incorporates the latest Security Updates of the Chromium project. For more information, see the Security Update Guide. Fixes: Fixed an issue for users in the America/Asuncion time zone to align with Paraguay’s decision to permanently stay in Daylight Saving Time (DST) or UTC-3. Note: Users will need to restart their browser to receive the fix.

As for security patches, the latest update packs important Chromium fixes. The patched vulnerabilities have been reported to be exploited in the wild (one is flagged as critical), so users are urged to update their browsers as soon as possible:

CVE-2025-2476: Use after free in Lens in Google Chrome prior to 134.0.6998.117 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page (Chromium security severity: Critical).

CVE-2025-29795: Microsoft Edge Update Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability. Improper link resolution before file access ('link following') in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) allows an authorized attacker to elevate privileges locally (severity: Important).

CVE-2025-29806: Microsoft Edge Remote Code Execution Vulnerability. No cwe for this issue in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) allows an unauthorized attacker to execute code over a network.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. You can also continue using the browser as is, and it will update itself in the background.