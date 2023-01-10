How to easily keep notes on your computer

Did you know that Windows 10 and 11 have an app called “Sticky Notes”?

It’s just what it sounds like. It’s the software version of the little yellow notes you stick onto your computer.



I recently started using them. I don’t use them for anything mission-critical, but I do use them for different information I want quick access to.

To open sticky notes, click start and type “Sticky Notes” and then click “Sticky Notes”.

If you already uninstalled sticky notes from your computer

Click Start and type store and open the Microsoft Store .

and type and open the . Then do a search for "Sticky Notes" and download and install it.

When you first open the application, it will prompt you to sign in to your Microsoft Account. This allows you to sync your sticky notes between PCs and also back up your notes should your computer crash.

Be aware that if you delete a note or information in a note, from one computer it deletes it from all computers synced to the same Microsoft account.

You can close the sign-in box and still use the application, just be aware that any notes you create are not getting backed up.

You can also click on the 3 dots on the top right of each not to change the color of each, allowing you to categorize them.

I would recommend refraining from storing any passwords on sticky notes, but that's just me.

Happy note-taking!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.