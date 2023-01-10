Microsoft confirms Outlook mail forward, categorize, flag "operation failed" error

A few days ago, Microsoft released a workaround for a major Outlook bug. The bug would prevent a user from forwarding, categorizing, or flagging a message in their Outlook mailbox when operating in the online mode leading to an "operation failed" error. Microsoft notes that the problem occurs when a message is marked as "Record" from within Retention Policy or File Plan. It says:

Microsoft has also provided guidance for admins so that issue can be confirmed. It explains:

Finally, a couple of workaround have been provided, and they are pretty basic ones. Microsoft has recommended that users switch their account settings to Cached mode, or use Outlook on the Web instead of the desktop. Another way is disable the reading pane and forward a mail without opening or previewing it.

You can find more details on Microsoft's support article regarding this issue.