12 Macs from 2015-2018 are now considered vintage or obsolete

The 2018 MacBook Air is now vintage

Apple has updated its list of obsolete and vintage devices with 12 MacBook and iMac models. For those unaware, the list of vintage Apple devices includes gadgets that the company stopped selling over five and less than seven years ago. An Apple product is considered obsolete if seven years have passed since the end of its sales.

Here are the latest additions:

Vintage Obsolete MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports) MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)

It is worth noting that there is one important distinction between vintage and obsolete Apple products. Obsolete devices cannot be officially repaired as Apple no longer provides parts for service (this does not apply to MacBook batteries). Owners of vintage devices, however, can continue service and repair their devices in Apple Stores and authorized service providers for up to two more years, assuming Apple and its partners have available parts.

Interestingly, some of the now-vintage Apple computers still receive software support. For example, the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro can still get the latest macOS Sequoia update, albeit with a significantly limited amount of features.

The oldest Apple computer that can run the company's latest macOS is the 2017 iMac Pro, which is roughly similar to Microsoft's Windows 11 update policy, which requires a device from 2017 or newer. And just like it is with Windows 11, there are methods to install newer macOS releases on unsupported Macs.

You can check out the complete list of obsolete and vintage Apple products on the official Apple support website (via MacRumors).